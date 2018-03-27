Shoprite Checkers workers are taking part in a strike that started at 5am on Wednesday and will end at 5am on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Shoprite Checkers workers have embarked on a three day strike, which started on Wednesday and will end on Friday.

The workers are demanding to be employed full time and transport to be provided for workers starting early morning shifts and those who work the late shift.

The South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) gave Shoprite Checkers a 48 hours formal notice of a limited duration countrywide strike.

This is according to a letter sent to landlords and property owners of Shoprite Checkers and Usave Supermarkets by Philip van der Merwe of Shoprite Checkers Properties Division.

“At this stage it is difficult to determine the extent of the strike and what impact it will have on the effective trading at our stores,” van der Merwe said.

He also said Shoprite Checkers and SACCAWU were committed to exploring an amicable solution to the situation and that the strike as planned will be called off.

In various parts of the country, Shoprite and Checkers workers demonstrated near the stores. Some had strewn rubbish on the streets at a nearby Checkers store in Durban.

In December last year, Shoprite workers downed their tools over a lack of “gender transformation” and safety for female employees.

In a statement, the Shoprite Group confirmed the work stoppage saying that it was the strikers represented "only a portion of employees".

"The Group is disappointed that customers may not experience the service in its stores that it would like to deliver in preparation for Easter, but it respects the rights of employees to protest in a peaceful and lawful manner," the statement said.

"We are confident that we will be able to keep our customers’ shopping experiences as pleasant as possible in the circumstances and thank them in advance for their understanding. Contingency plans are in place to keep stores open and trading as normal as possible. It is a priority for the Shoprite Group to resolve the matters that have been discussed over a period of time through the appropriate channels in the interest of all our employees, as well as our customers".

Daily News