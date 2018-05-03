Durban - A 57-year-old Durban woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was shot in the stomach during a robbery at her home on Wednesday night.

Marcelle Meiring, 57, is in a critical condition at St Augustine’s Hospital. The Malvern resident underwent an operation early on Thursday to remove the bullet, her daughter Melanie said. She suffered damage to her intestines, kidney and liver.

The family was upset that people had posted incorrect reports on social media that Meiring had died.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said four men had entered the Meiring home just after 8pm.

Melanie said her mother had spotted the robbers entering the lounge. A scuffle ensued when she confronted them.

“They did not expect her to be there. She told me she tried to push them out of the house. That’s when the cowards shot her. They tried to shoot her again, but the gun jammed,” she said.

“She acted instinctively, just like anyone else would have. I heard a bang and was not sure what it was. I heard my mother scream,” she said.

Melanie, who lives in the granny cottage on the property, walked around the side of the house with a broom in her hand to investigate. She thought someone had been stealing the garden furniture, which was a common occurrence in the area.

“There was chaos. I heard screams. I saw three guys running out of the house and scrambling to get over the fence. I heard more bangs. A bullet struck the paving next to me. The shrapnel pieces cut my ankle. Only then did I realise they were shooting at me,” Melanie said.

Melanie believes one of the men was shocked when he came into contact with the electric fencing as they fled. The robbers left behind a balaclava and a shoe. They got into a waiting blue VW Polo which was parked at the roadside.

Melanie’s father, Hennie, who was in the bathroom, and her 11-year-old daughter were also in the house at the time. The families four dogs – a Yorkie, Jack Russel, Rottweiler and Labrador – were no deterrents to the robbers. Melanie believes the dogs might have been kicked.

“I was not aware my mother was shot. I ran into her home, but the door was locked. My dad opened it and I got the shock of my life when I saw my mother lying on the floor behind the door. I saw blood seeping through her clothes,” she said.

By then the neighbourhood watch, a doctor who lives nearby and first aiders had arrived.

Melanie was grateful for their swift arrival, saying they might have saved her mother’s life.

“My mother was slipping into a coma. We kept her awake. My daughter saw most of the incident and is still in shock. If it was not for my mother, I am not sure what they would have done. She put up a fight to protect my dad and my daughter. We have not slept since,” she said.

Hennie Meiring was too distraught to speak.

Melanie said before the incident the family had tended to the garden. They had taken the dogs inside and locked the doors. The property, where the family have lived for 30 years, has a low palisade fence with electric fencing above, but only on one side of the premises.

In the garden, leading to the pool, a wooden signboard nailed to an arch reads ‘This is our merry place’.

A case of attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Malvern police station.

Zwane said police were still searching for the robbers this morning.

