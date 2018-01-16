Siam Lee went missing on January 4. Her body was reportedly found in the KZN Midlands on Thursday afternoon.

Durban - Siam Lee, the woman allegedly abducted from Durban North and killed a week later, is likely to be cremated with no formal funeral service.

A friend of the family, who declined to be named, said the family has yet to receive Lee’s body as police are still awaiting results of the DNA test. It is understood that DNA samples were taken from a body discovered in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Thursday last week. While reports claimed that Lee’s family identified the body, police have yet to officially confirm details.

“There are no funeral arrangements as yet as there is no body. I doubt there will be a funeral. I think the family is leaning towards a cremation,” the person said.

The family friend added that Nan, Lee’s mother, is “completely broken”.

“She is not on social media. Thank the Lord. She saw one article and that was enough,” the person said.

Lee’s case tugged at the heartstrings of Durbanites when missing posters were circulated on social media.

It is alleged that Lee was abducted from outside her workplace in Margaret Maytom Avenue in Durban North. An extensive search was launched for Lee, with police and private teams working around the clock to find the 20-year-old brunette.

Seven days after her disappearance, a charred body was discovered in New Hanover, in the KZN Midlands. Her family, who accompanied police to the scene, identified the body as that of Lee’s.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson, said the DNA results have yet to come back and they have not linked the matter.

"Durban North police are still investigating the missing docket and once it is established that the burnt body is of the same woman from Durban North, the missing docket will be closed," she said.

