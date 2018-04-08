Benjamin Ndwandwe holds a picture of his brother, Thamsanqa Ndwandwe, the lawyer who was shot dead in the driveway of his La Lucia home last week. Picture: THOKOZANI MBUNDA

Durban - Still traumatised and shocked at the brutal murder of his father outside the driveway of their La Lucia home, the 19-year-old son of Durban lawyer Thamsanqa Wilson Ndwandwe was not sure if he would continue with his legal studies.

The second-year LLB student, who did not want to be named, was following in his father’s footsteps. He is now uncertain about his choice after his father was shot eight times.

He was the first to rush out of their home after hearing shots on Thursday night.

“I do not know what to do. I am not sure about whether I am going to continue with my law studies anymore,” he said.

Read: Durban lawyer gunned down in hail of bullets

Ndwandwe, 46, originally of the rural village of KwaGugothandayo in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, was described by his family as a hard-working family man, a provider and the pride of his rural village.

Condolences

Family and friends, including former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo, went to the house on Sunday to offer their condolences to the Ndwandwe family.

Groups of mourners took turns to go inside the luxury home.

The sounds of hymns and cries of women could be heard.

Ndwandwe’s bullet-riddled van was still parked in the yard. The circle markings of where the bullet cartridges were found on the driveway by police were still visible.

Ndwandwe, who ran his own practice, Ndwandwe and Associates Attorneys, since 1998, specialised in commercial litigation and conveyancing

His older brother, Benjamin Ndwandwe, also a lawyer with his own law firm, said the family was shattered.

He said his brother was the “rock”of the family.

Growing up, Benjamin said, their parents were unemployed and survived on the little they made from growing and selling sweet potatoes.

He said it was not easy for their parents to raise a family of 10 children.

“Our father had big dreams that one day he would make enough money to build us a big house, but unfortunately this was not possible,” Benjamin said.

“My brother worked hard after our father died to fulfil our father’s dream.

“He built a beautiful 13-roomed home in KwaNongoma.”

Benjamin said his brother, just like all his siblings, was educated and recently graduated with an MBA last year.

He said the family were hoping that police would soon catch his killers.

While police said they were investigating a possible hit, Benjamin said they were counting on the police investigations to reveal the truth.

The family could not think of anyone who would want Thamsanqa dead.

“We are extremely shocked,” said Benjamin.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, SAPS spokesperson, said investigations were still under way and no arrests had been made.

Daily News