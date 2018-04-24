A group of 40 employees from a nearby roof manufacturing company in Silver Road, a side street, off Matthews Meyiwa (Stamford Hill)Road sang and chanted in support of the SAFTU march expected to start at 10am today. They closed off the road while waiting for a transport to take them to the SAFTU gathering at the King Dinuzulu Park, Durban. Picture supplied

Durban - The national South African Federation of Trade Unions nation-wide strike got off to a slow start in Durban on Wednesday with public transport running normally people making their way to work. However, schools have reported a low pupil turnout with many parents keeping their children away fearing the worst.

Traffic in Matthews Meyiwa (Stamford Hill) on the outskirts of the city was disrupted for a short while as about 40 members of Saftu protested outside their workplace.

The group, all wearing red T-shirts, said they were waiting for transport to take them to the strike gathering in King Dinuzulu (Botha`s) Park. None of them wanted to speak to the Daily News.

The group placed benches from Skybar restaurant and a wide streel drum across Silver Avenue, a side street, between Matthews Meyiwa Road and uMgeni Road. The group became agitated when people stopped to photograph them and even intimidated a Daily News photographer when he attempted to take pictures. Both the Police and Durban Metro police were in attendance.

Saftu and its affiliates will be on the streets of South Africa in a general strike in protest against working conditions and what they call the poverty national minimum wage of R20 an hour.

SAFTU is demanding that government take action to end the country’s crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality. The strike is expected to take place throughout the country. In Durban, SAFTU and affiliates will assemble at Dinuzulu Park. They intend to march to the Durban City Hall, Departments of Labour, Economic Development and the Premier’s and Mayor’s offices.

