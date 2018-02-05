The couple were at the Radio Hindvani studio on Saturday, and chatted to presenter Naresh Maharaj on the Community Focus programme about their adventures.
They spoke about the dos and don’ts on all types of snakes to educate listeners.
Snakes play a pivotal role in the food chain, taking care of rats, frogs, lizards and the like.
Maharaj asked what one should do when confronted by a snake.
“Keep calm, never panic and, if bitten, make sure you get medical help as quickly as possible,” they said.
Recalling a recent catch in Verulam, the pair said a black mamba was spotted under a pile of roof sheeting lying on a bedroom floor, but Keys could not find the black mamba.
Gillett tried to help by making some noise at the other end, but to no avail. They suddenly spotted the elusive mamba and caught it using a grabber.
Daily News