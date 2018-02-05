Snake in the City’s Simon Keys and presenter Naresh Maharaj on the Community Focus programme about their adventures

Durban - It’s snake season and Snake in the City’s Simon Keys and Siouxie Gillett have been kept busy.

The couple were at the Radio Hindvani studio on Saturday, and chatted to presenter Naresh Maharaj on the Community Focus programme about their adventures.

They spoke about the dos and don’ts on all types of snakes to educate listeners.

Snakes play a pivotal role in the food chain, taking care of rats, frogs, lizards and the like.

International snake experts Simon Keys and girlfriend Souxsie Gillet, whose TV show Snake City is a feature on National Geographic. The couple warn the public not to be alarmed or to kill snakes, following an incident this week in which a girl was bitten by a spitting cobra. Picture: Facebook

Maharaj asked what one should do when confronted by a snake.

“Keep calm, never panic and, if bitten, make sure you get medical help as quickly as possible,” they said.

Recalling a recent catch in Verulam, the pair said a black mamba was spotted under a pile of roof sheeting lying on a bedroom floor, but Keys could not find the black mamba.

Gillett tried to help by making some noise at the other end, but to no avail. They suddenly spotted the elusive mamba and caught it using a grabber.

Daily News