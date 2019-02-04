Black mamba.



Durban - The Ballito snake handler who was bitten by a black mamba on Friday is out on hospital and has fully recovered.

Speaking to the Daily News this week, Janslang van Rooyen said that he was bitten while trying to remove the black mamba from an enclosure for a photoshoot.





A snake handler for 36 years, van Rooyen said that the snake was not attacking him, but was trying to free itself from a branch in the cage.





"I had been holding the snake tail and mid-body and it became hooked on a branch and as it was freeing itself I was actually in the way."





He said while he was taken to hospital he did not receive anti-venom.





"Being in this industry I know the signs and symptoms of a serious bite. And mine wasn't. I was monitored and released the same day."





Fifteen years ago van Rooyen was bitten by a green mamba.



