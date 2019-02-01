Picture: Supplied

Durban - A 50-year-old snake handler is in a critical condition after a black mamba bit him on his hand on Friday morning in Ballito. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS the snake turned around and bit him on his hand.

Although not confirmed, Herbst said it was believed the man had been removing the snake from a cage for a demonstration when the incident occurred.

"The patient is currently in a stable but serious condition. He has been transported to hospital via the advanced life support care," said Herbst.

Earlier this week a 75-year-old Parlock grandmother died after a snake believed to be a black mamba bit her.

The POST reported that the woman had been eating supper when the snake bit her.

The victim’s son said his mother had left the kitchen door open and was unaware the snake had slithered in. He said it bit her on the ankle and his father, Bobby, 76, heard her scream and ran into the kitchen.

“My dad found her lying on the floor, struggling to breathe, and the snake was on top of her.”

She died three days later in hospital.

