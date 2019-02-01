Durban - A South Coast man who killed a toddler for traditional medicine in 2017 was jailed for life in the Ramsgate High Court this month. Simbongile Madikizela, 24, received an additional five years for kidnapping.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele on May 26, 2017, Madikizela kidnapped the three-year-old boy from Louisiana and murdered him for traditional medicine.

"An intensive investigation led police to Mpisi location in Bizana where he was arrested on June 1, 2017," said Mbele.

She added that shortly after his arrest Madikizela led police to a sugarcane plantation in Louisiana where the remains of the little boy were found.

The accused remained in police custody during his trial until he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In November a South Coast traditional healer who was arrested in October with human body parts in a bucket was jailed for life in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Daily News