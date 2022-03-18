Just hours left to vote for your favourite tourism experience in the Durban Tourism Business Awards

WHETHER it’s the all-year-round balmy weather and warm sandy beaches, or the friendly staff and large variety of hospitable accommodation sites, or maybe the wealth of sport activities and facilities that excites you – Durban has it all. The inaugural Durban Tourism Business Awards will recognise service excellence in the city’s tourism sector – and the public are encouraged to have their say.

The second phase of the inaugural Durban Tourism Business Awards, which opened on Friday, March 11, allows the public to vote for the various tourism products that were entered into the competition. Voting will remain open until 11pm on Friday, March 18 – and the public are encouraged to have their say before the online voting closes. To cast your vote, simply go to www.durbantourismawards.com. Public voting is only open for the Service Excellence Category, which encompasses six subcategories customarily experienced by tourists.

The awards that are open for public vote are Rickshaw Pullers, Tour Operators, Accommodation, Visitor Experiences, Tourist Guides, Meetings, Exhibitions, and Special Events Venues. Physical inspections for each category will be conducted by an independent panel of judges, Durban Tourism product quality inspectors and auditors. The first phase of the awards saw around 200 business owners entering their tourism products.

The awards, which are scheduled to take place in May, are designed to reward excellence in the Durban tourism sector. They further aim to create awareness about the importance of tourism in growing the local, provincial and national economy, and the need to incentivise tourism products, especially with Covid-19 and the impact it has had on the tourism sector. EThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda said the public will be voting based on their experience of these attractions. This will assist the independent panel of judges to reward deserving establishments. For the businesses participating in the awards, there are also cash and development prizes up for grabs. The winner in each category will take home a prize with a monetary value of up to R50 000. This includes a laptop, iPad or tablet, development and maintenance of a website for six months, and data for six months.