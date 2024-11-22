A little bit too early for Relebohile Mofokeng to start for Bafana Bafana, says Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has revealed his reasons behind denying emerging star Relebohile Mofokeng a starting berth. The 20-year-old attacker has had a remarkable last two years, breaking into the first XI of Orlando Pirates and receiving numerous national team call-ups.

Mofokeng, who is also the reigning PSL Young Player of The Season, has made five appearances under Broos, but is yet to make the first side. What a night in Cape Town, what a group of players, what a team!!!!! Qualified, top of the group, unbeaten and swashbuckling........#BafanaPride #AfconQualifier pic.twitter.com/hqxEEWM6tF

— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 20, 2024 Broos also brought him on as a substitute once again on Tuesday night as Bafana strolled to a 3-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier win over South Sudan in Cape Town, and he dazzled as he usually does and was unlucky to not get onto the score-sheet. The Bafana explained that the Pirates winger does not possess the necessary physical level to be given a chance from the start, while also casting a bigger net on the domestic league.

“Two years ago, it was not possible, and this is also something that I mean when I say that the level of the PSL is not high enough,” he said. “Technically, it is okay – there are good players. But yeah, this (strength)... That’s why I always try to have players like Mofokeng: it is a little bit too early now to put him from the beginning. “Mofokeng is not a powerful player, so you need someone next to him that can do the work for him. This is what we try to do every time when we select players.

“I understand when people sometimes say ‘Why not this one? Why not that one?’, but it’s not the case of this is a good player and we choose him.” The unfortunate injury to Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole has also forced Broos to seek alternate solutions in the midfield area. ‘Yaya’, as he is affectionately known, is a powerhouse in nature, and has shown his dominance of opponents in the chances he’s gotten alongside Teboho Mokoena in midfield.

Broos detailed how his emphasis on physicality and aggressive players has built a firm foundation for the national team’s recent success, which saw Bathusi Aubaas starting alongside Mokoena at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday. “When you try to build a team, you always try to have complementary players,” the Belgian mentor said. “On one side, you have Teboho (Mokoena): technical player, a good player. Maybe a little less power (strength), but still...

“So, you need on the other side a guy who has the power, who is maybe not the best player, but who can push your team forward.” He further added: “Before, that was (Sphephelo) Sithole. That’s why we made such a good Afcon in January, because they (Mokoena and Sithole) were complementary (to each other). “It’s something that is normal. In football, technically, you have to be good – this is normal. But there is something, the physical side of football, who is able to play 90 minutes, but also have the power.”