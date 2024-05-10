AmaZulu aim to put on ‘amazing show’ against Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin has expressed his desire to use his side’s confidence-boosting draw against Stellenbosch to blow away Kaizer Chiefs, who are next on their agenda. Usuthu will welcome the Amakhosi to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm kick-off) looking to not only further their top-eight ambitions, but also inflict further pain on a struggling Chiefs team.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit were given no chance ahead of their trip to a Stellies side chasing CAF competition this season, but surprised many as they emerged from the Cape Winelands with a valiant point on Wednesday night. AmaZulu withstood 13 shots at goal – with Stellenbosch also controlling 63% of the ball possession – to move to within two points of a top-eight place. Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa walked away with the Player of the Match award on the night.

“Cijimpi”, as Martin is affectionately known in the land of the Zulu, has said that he wishes to use his side’s latest performance as a stepping stone towards good results in their coming games with Chiefs. “I think there are only a few teams that can say they’re in their best form after the Afcon break. I think most teams are having ups and downs, and I think we’re including ourselves in that group of teams,” he said.

FULL-TIME ⏰ | #DStvPremiership 🏆



We walk away with a point.



Stellenbosch 0⃣ ➖ 0⃣ #AmaZuluFC#Indlulamithi#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/lG62qBqHuX — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 8, 2024 “It’s Chiefs – they’re coming home, because playing in Durban feels like home for them because of the number of fans they have. “They’re a big team with good players, so if we perform the way we performed today, if we face the game with the same intensity and concentration, I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing show.” AmaZulu have been involved in some of the most dramatic matches against the “original top three” teams in the land as they seem to find a new lease of life in these particular games.

Martin also touched on his side’s ability to somehow raise their levels against these so-called big clubs, and hoped this would be the case once more against Chiefs. “I think it’s going to be tough. It doesn’t matter how they are at the moment, but it will also depend on the performance we give on the day – and in these big games, we always respond well.” The Glamour Boys have had an unthinkable 2023/2024 campaign, having been knocked out of every cup competition and now fighting to stay in the top eight on the league standings.