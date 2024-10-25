AmaZulu can’t give up now, says Sikhakhane

Following a dismal start to the Premiership season, which saw them fail to register a point from three league matches, the pressure is on AmaZulu to turn their fortunes around. A tense atmosphere is expected as Usuthu prepare to face Orlando Pirates in a crucial league encounter at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm kick-off).

Thembela Sikhakhane, one of the senior figures at the club, has acknowledged the urgency of the situation, stating: “Our current position demands a reaction. “We are ready... There are a lot of positives. The situation we’re in right now is not a good one, but we have to show determination to get all three points. “Our game against Stellenbosch had a lot of positives that we can take into the Pirates game because we created a lot of chances, but we must also not give up because we lost and that we’re at the bottom of the log.”

This sentiment resonates deeply within the team as they aim to secure their first points of the season against one of the league’s most formidable sides. 🫱🏾‍🫲🏿 ＳＩＳＯＮＫＥ 🇿🇦#ThatsPower#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/o5EUTOKR9k

— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 22, 2024 The match not only represents an opportunity for AmaZulu to halt their losing streak, but also marks a league debut for newly appointed co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi. The duo are entering this high-stakes game with hope and determination, eager to deliver a strong performance at a venue where Pirates have been particularly impressive this season. Despite their blip against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup, Pirates have won eight of their nine home matches already, and are seemingly untouchable in Orlando.

AmaZulu enter the clash at the bottom of the Premiership table, a position that has prompted significant changes behind the scenes, including the recent sacking of previous head coach Pablo Franco Martin. The team’s management and fans alike understand that a win at this stage is critical not just for their standings, but for instilling a renewed sense of confidence within the squad. As the historical rivalry between AmaZulu and Pirates intensifies, anticipation builds among supporters who hope to see their team showcase resilience and determination.

🏋🏾‍♂️ Preparing for Friday Night 🔜#ThatsPower#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/SDXzLhXWEO — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 23, 2024 Pirates hold the statistical advantage in this encounter, having won seven of their last 10 matches against Usuthu, presenting a humongous task for the Durban-based outfit.