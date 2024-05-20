AmaZulu, Golden Arrows hope for top-eight chance

Smiso Msomi KwaZulu-Natal-based clubs AmaZulu and Golden Arrows have thrown their names into the hat for a late sneak into the top eight after the season next weekend.

Usuthu completed a second successive league double over Sekhukhune United thanks to a first-half strike by attacker Tshepang Moremi. This win took Pablo Franco Martin’s men up to ninth on the Premiership standings and they are now level on points with eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs on 36 points with only a single goal separating the two teams. Tshepang Moremi of AmaZulu puts one past Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare. | BackpagePix It seemed as if AmaZulu would go out with a whimper yet again this campaign, having drawn two and lost one of their three games before their meeting against Babina Noko.

However, they have now reinvigorated their chances of possibly qualifying for the MTN8 tournament next season, with one game of the season to go. It was a celebratory day for a few members of the Usuthu squad as Moremi and Mlondi Mbanjwa commemorated their Bafana Bafana call-ups with a goal and assist respectively. Mbanjwa also took home the Player of the Match award; while returning to the national team set-up, Veli Mothwa grabbed a second clean sheet in three outings. The trio were named as part of Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad to take on Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the coming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers next month. AmaZulu will hope they can finish the job when they close out their campaign with a goal-filled win over their rivals Arrows, who they play next.

Coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows, Steve Komphela. | BackpagePix In Hammarsdale, Abafana Bes’thende also kept up their chances of ending the 2023/2024 campaign on a high as Ryan Moon scored in the 84th minute to rescue a point against already-relegated Cape Town Spurs. That point moved Arrows, who are in the 11th spot, to 35 points for the season, which is one place off a top-eight place as well. Following a bright start on his return to Lamontville, coach Steve Komphela has had quite a difficult time in recent weeks and has struggled to get results.

Arrows are nearing two months without a win and have collected six draws and two losses in their last eight games, keeping just one clean sheet in that same period. Despite that poor run, Komphela and his men could still achieve the mission he was roped in for in March, which is a position in the top eight at the end of the season. The clash between Abafana Bes’thende and Usuthu is expected to have a cup final feel to it, with both teams aware of how decisive a win might be. Another side still in the conversation for possibly displacing Amakhosi is Polokwane City, who sit in 10th and a point behind the Naturena-based club. Having played out to a goalless draw against Chiefs on Saturday, Rise and Shine head coach Phuti Mohafe said he would welcome a late entry into the top eight.

“If the opportunity avails itself then let it be,” he told the media at the FNB Stadium. “We cannot say we are not ready to fight for the top-eight spot because we are ready to fight for [it]. If we have to sneak in on the last match then that’s fine by us.” When quizzed about what he thought his side had done better than fellow promotion partner from last season, Cape Town Spurs, Mohafe praised his side’s defensive work, which has seen City collect 11 clean sheets this campaign.