Banyana magnificent despite loss to England, says coach Desiree Ellis

In the wake of a challenging 2-1 defeat to England, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis expressed unwavering pride in her team, highlighting the significant strides made on the field. The international friendly in Coventry on Tuesday night, which pitted the African and European champions against each other, showcased both the resilience and potential of the South African women’s team as they prepare for upcoming continental challenges.

Banyana continued their preparations to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title with another tough fixture in Coventry. It seemed as if another heavy defeat was on the cards when the hosts scored twice in the first half, with memories of the 5-0 defeat to Denmark last week awakened.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson got things going for England with the first goal after 12 minutes, as she latched onto a second ball from a corner to slot past Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Nine minutes later, English midfielder Grace Clinton headed in a cross from Maya le Tissier to give the home side a comfortable two-goal lead at the halftime break. But about 10 minutes into the second half, star Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana displayed her world-class ability when she picked up a stray pass from England and sped through on goal, and beat goalkeeper Mary Earps to get South Africa on the board. Kgatlana’s pace made life difficult for the English defence, which afforded her a number of goal-scoring opportunities in the second half, but she was often thwarted by the impressive reflexes of Earps, who made several fine saves.

Reflecting on the encounter, Ellis acknowledged the tactical adjustments her side needed to make after facing Denmark, a team that shares a similar style of play with England, who reached last year’s World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain in Sydney.

“There were a lot of things we didn’t do right against Denmark, who play a similar type of football. We struggled with their aerial ability, and were often caught on the back foot,” she explained. The coach noted that early mistakes, particularly conceding from set-pieces, set the tone for the match. “In the first few minutes, we gave set-pieces away and they scored from one of those. For the second goal, we emphasised the importance of winning the second and third balls, and we didn’t manage that effectively,” she stated.

Having missed the main stars of her attacking line-up against the Danes, Ellis welcomed the likes of Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia and Sinoxolo Cesane into her starting XI, elevating their threat. Despite the loss, Ellis remained optimistic about her team’s performance, where several chances fell at the feet of the likes of Kgatlana and Magaia.

“We are always looking for improved performances in all areas. Today, we had that improved performance. Defensively, we were well organised, and players put their bodies on the line. “Had we converted our chances, we might be telling a different story,” she said, underlining the competitive spirit displayed by her squad.

Looking forward, Ellis is firmly focused on the next Wafcon tournament, which is set for June and July next year. “We are preparing for something bigger. Sometimes it goes your way, and sometimes it doesn’t, but I thought the players played according to the game-plan,” she remarked with confidence. “They were magnificent, and the whole of South Africa can be proud of them.”