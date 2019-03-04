Preparing for the upcoming Durban Central Regional in the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge are captains Asanda Ncube (Durban Girls’ High School) and Anna Teversham (Durban Girls’ College). Schools from around Durban will take to the astro at 3 Schools Trust this Sunday. Picture: Supplied / Rogan Ward

Durban - Hot on the heels of the third regional, schools from around Durban converge at the 3 Schools Trust astro turf for the Durban Central Regional in the 2019 SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge taking place on Sunday 10 March. Nine teams will be donning their school’s kit at this year’s regional. They are defending champs, Durban Girls’ College, Port Natal High School, Brettonwood High School, a team representing the INK area and Maris Stella in Pool A. In Pool B teams from Inanda Seminary, St Henry’s Marist College, host team Durban Girls’ High School and Ridge Park College.

The teams taking to the pitch will hustle for 20 minute one way divided into two pools. A win will earn the team 4 points, a draw with goals 2 points and a goalless draw 1 point and a loss zero points. The semi finals and regional final are also 20 minutes.

In the history of the tournament, Durban Girls’ College is the only team from the ten different regions with a 100% record of going through to the Grand Finals.

Coach for Durban Girls’ College, Kerry Gaze simply states, “We have a good mix of experience and exciting young players in our team this year. We are all looking forward to the year ahead with loads of action anticipated.”

Daily News