FC Ravens hope to swoop bragging rights against Chippa United

By Obakeng Meletse The Nedbank Cup resumes this week, and it will be a story of David versus Goliath again as Premiership side Chippa United take on ABC Motsepe League outfit FC Ravens at the Buffalo City Municipal Stadium in East London on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

FC Ravens beat Spain FC (3-1) on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time to earn their place in the last-16 against Chippa. Coach Sibusiso Mapompo believes his Ravens side – who are based in Bizana, near the KZN border – are well prepared and capable of upsetting their Eastern Cape neighbours. “We expect a tough game. Chippa United is like a brother to us because we are from the same province. We expect them to want to dominate the game because they will want to show that they are a PSL club, but we will fight until the end,” Mapompo told Independent Newspapers yesterday.

History has shown us that even though on paper the PSL clubs have the upper hand, all that gets thrown out the window once the whistle is blown, as Kaizer Chiefs found out first hand when they lost 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw against Milford FC from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (NFD) most recently. Last season, ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage after gaining a reputation as giant-killers. They came close to downing yet another giant, but lost to Orlando Pirates (5-4) on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

“The Nedbank Cup is a cup for minnows. When we started the season, we just wanted to get to the last-32 – but here we are in the last-16,” Mapompo said. “So, we take each game as it comes, but we want to be a team that will upset the big boys at the same time. “We are dreaming of shocking the province and the whole country. As you might know, it’s only us and D’General that are left, but we want to see ourselves in the last eight.”

FC Ravens are second in the ABC Motsepe League Eastern Cape Stream A, and have ambitions to make it to the Motsepe Foundation Championship. There is also an opportunity for the players to be spotted by some of the higher division teams. But if they want to emerge victorious against Chippa, they will have to get past the Chilli Boys’ star Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

“We are still fighting on the league side. We are on a mission, and have a mandate we want to achieve as a club. We are on the right track, but not everything is perfect,” Mapompo said. “For us, it’s not about exposing ourselves as individuals, but exposing us as a team – we want to achieve everything as a team. “We want to use it for our players to be able to handle the atmosphere and the pressure that comes with playing at this level, and use that experience when we get to the play-off stage of the Motsepe League.