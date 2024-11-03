Gallants stun champions Stellenbosch in Carling Knockout Cup

Smiso Msomi Marumo Gallants (1) 1

Shai 17 Stellenbosch FC 0

Defending champions Stellenbosch bowed out of the Carling Knockout Cup after suffering a shock defeat to Marumo Gallants at the Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday. Stellies produced a below-par performance in Bloemfontein and could not fight their way back to avoid an embarrassing exit from the tournament at the quarter-final stage. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa utilised the support of the home crowd, securing their place as one of the semi-final contenders of the competition. Having faced each other in league action just three days prior, the tactical battle was set to be intense, with a spot in the last four on the line. Stellies coach Steve Barker unsurprisingly fielded the same team that secured victory in the Betway Premiership clash. Conversely, Gallants' head coach Dan Malesela, returning to the bench after a midweek absence due to illness, instilled a renewed vigour in his side with just two personnel changes made.

From the first whistle, both teams maintained the intensity of their previous encounter. It was no surprise when a goal arrived within the first 17 minutes. Gallants' Siyabulela Shai continued his fine form in the competition, breaking the deadlock with a well-taken finish that gave the hosts the lead. The 31-year-old, arguably the shortest man on the field, ghosted between the Stellies defenders to connect with a devilish Thapelo Dhludhlu cross. Stellies' goalkeeper Sage Stephens could do little but watch as the ball nestled into the bottom corner of the net. Despite the early setback, Stellies rallied to get back into the game. Devin Titus nearly capitalised on a collision between Gallants' goalkeeper Washington Arubi and his defender five minutes later, but the veteran shot-stopper managed to reposition himself and deny Sanele Barns, who was lurking on the far post after a fine cross from Titus. Arubi found himself kept busy throughout the first half as Stellies piled on the pressure, with the Gallants defence enduring moments of chaos and crosses into their box.