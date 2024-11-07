Hopefully happy days are ahead for Richards Bay, says coach Brandon Truter

Richards Bay FC coach Brandon Truter has expressed his discontent with the numerous challenges facing his squad as they grapple with a tough season in the Premiership. Currently seated precariously just two points above the relegation zone, the Natal Rich Boyz are enduring a rough patch that Truter attributes to a combination of fixture congestion and a noticeable lack of quality within the team.

Despite advancing to the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup, the lingering shadow of poor league performance continues to hover over the KwaZulu-Natal club. With just one win in their last seven league matches – coupled with two draws and four losses – Truter’s men are struggling to demonstrate the form needed to escape the doldrums. This recent trend has left their performance standards decidedly lacking. Following a narrow 1-0 away defeat to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night, Truter did not shy away from voicing his frustrations, underscoring an urgent need for improvements in decision-making and execution.

“I think we lack quality and maturity,” he lamented, reflecting on the team’s consistent failure to create and convert scoring opportunities.

The lack of goals is particularly concerning, as Richards Bay has managed to net just two goals in all competitions, with both strikes originating from set-pieces rather than open play. The club’s pre-season signings, which included prominent names like Thabiso Kutumela, Siyethemba Sithebe and Thabang Sibanyoni, have yet to deliver the expected impact. Truter indicated that these players have not yet found their rhythm, contributing to the overall struggles within the squad.

Adding to their woes is the demanding fixture list facing the team. Recent games included match-ups against Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City FC, alongside the taxing travel commitments associated with these encounters. “We had so much travelling to do,” Truter explained.

𝐀 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭...👏



📝Defender Fezile Gcaba made his PSL debut yesterday against Orlando Pirates FC.#NatalRichBoyZ pic.twitter.com/HZx2XA2dv2 — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) November 6, 2024 “We had two hours of travelling from Richards Bay to Durban, and from there, we had to go to Polokwane and come back. In between, we didn’t have time to train.”

Despite the grim league situation, Saturday’s semi-final clash against Magesi FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi (3pm kick-off) could serve as a much-needed boost for the beleaguered coach and his squad. Truter acknowledged the potential for a different atmosphere, inherent in knockout football. However, he remains cautious about the physical toll the relentless schedule may inflict, particularly when it comes to performance in crucial moments.

He was also somewhat optimistic about his side’s upcoming games, citing them as winnable and predicting a bright future for his team. 𝐀 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭...👏



📝Lindokuhle Zikhali made his PSL debut yesterday against Orlando Pirates FC.#NatalRichBoyZ pic.twitter.com/Ma2wSH1O2f

— Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) November 6, 2024 “In terms of quality and decision-making, we are lacking,” Truter said. “We will be positive about it. We’re finished with Pirates this season, we’ve played the big hitters in the league and we would’ve liked to pick up points on the road.