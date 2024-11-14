Hugo Broos’ Bafana vision starting to bear fruit

As Bafana Bafana prepare for two pivotal Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, head coach Hugo Broos is revelling in the rich vein of talent bubbling beneath the surface of South African football. Under Broos’ stewardship over the past three years, the team have shifted from being Mzansi’s sport ‘black sheep’ to a formidable outfit capable of competing on larger stages.

Once considered a powerhouse in football, South Africa had endured two decades of under-performance, casting shadows of doubt over the capabilities of their players. This period of stagnation has now begun to wane, as Broos has infused new life into the national team, uncovering a plethora of talent eager to don the SA colours. The absence of players like Percy Tau, who has been sidelined for consecutive qualifying camps without fitness issues, has raised eyebrows.

Tau’s notable absence from crucial matches highlights the increasing depth of the squad. Despite the loss of Burnley’s injured Lyle Foster – another player whose scoring ability could be missed in tomorrow’s Afcon qualifier against Uganda (3pm SA time start) – Orlando Pirates’ Evidence Makgopa has seamlessly stepped up, showcasing the potential of the next generation of players.

Broos and his charges will face Uganda tomorrow in Kampala, before returning to the Cape Town Stadium next Tuesday to wrap up their Afcon qualifying campaign against South Sudan (6pm).

The stakes couldn’t be higher, with Bafana currently lying in second place in Group K, having garnered eight points from four matches. Uganda sit at the top, just two points ahead, making the upcoming clash a true test of skill and resilience. With the likes of Elias Mokwana and Oswin Appollis vying for their positions, Broos is reminded of the power of choice – one that has not only deepened the competitive ethos, but also appealed to the creative flair that was once a hallmark of South African football.

Major League Soccer star Bongokuhle Hlongwane, previously deemed a “missed opportunity” due to squad limits, is finding himself back in the mix, continuing to impress after netting 11 goals and providing four assists in his recent season in the United States. In his comments regarding Hlongwane’s omission, Broos emphasised the strength of the selection pool: “I think Bongokuhle Hlongwane did well in America... but I have to make choices,” he stated. This forward-thinking approach encapsulates Broos’ philosophy, creating an environment where competition propels players to greater heights, as illustrated by the expanding list of players dreaming of wearing the national jersey.

“We had 30 players in the preliminary squad. So, I have to drop 15 players – it’s a fact of choice,” he said. Bafana Bafana will aim to change their fortunes against Uganda, having struggled to secure victory in the previous encounter in Johannesburg.