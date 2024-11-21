Hugo Broos confident long break won’t affect Bafana World Cup push

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is exuding positivity as his team gear up for a four-month hiatus from international football. This upcoming break comes on the heels of a successful qualification campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, a juncture that has uplifted the spirits of the South African men’s football side.

Here is the second from Maswanganyi pic.twitter.com/9htcegEgMl — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 19, 2024

Bafana secured their spot at the continental tournament by topping their qualifying group, culminating in a commanding 3-0 win over South Sudan at a sold-out Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night. Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring in the seventh minute following good work by Oswin Appollis on the left, before Patrick Maswanganyi added a second in the 22nd minute. Stalwart midfielder Teboho Mokoena converted a penalty five minutes into the second half.

This victory has been a fitting cherry on top of a remarkable year for Bafana, which began with a commendable third-place finish at the 2024 Afcon in Ivory Coast. Their impressive run since then has seen them remain unbeaten, racking up five wins and five draws. However, with no international fixtures scheduled between now and next March, Broos faces the challenge of maintaining this momentum.

In the post-match press conference on Tuesday night, the seasoned Belgian coach showcased his confidence in his squad’s ability to manage the situation more effectively than previous teams. “That’s a problem. What can you do? We can’t organise games or camps, and I understand that there are PSL games and Champions League games and whatever,” Broos remarked, acknowledging the intricacies of scheduling amidst the bustling club football calendar.

The opening goal from Rayners was such a thing of beauty 😍 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hr9Q7IoShM — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 19, 2024 Yet, rather than dwelling on the setback, Broos diverted the conversation towards the formidable cohesion and understanding that his squad has developed.

“I am more confident than two years ago, if I shouldn’t see the players for two or four months. “I think everyone knows his job, everyone knows how we play,” he declared. The coach emphasised his point by stating: “But I’m not afraid that suddenly in March, there will be some problems.”

Broos did express a hint of disappointment at the timing of the break, noting the team were in a fruitful flow earlier in the year, with a series of competitive outings enhancing their chemistry and performance. “Now there is a pause, and we take it like it is,” he added. As for staying connected with the squad during this break, Broos displayed his typical charm and a sense of humour, admitting he has a plan to monitor the players’ progress.

"There is an app where we can see every game. So, not live, but if they play Sunday, Monday I see the game,” he noted, reassuring fans that he will remain in tune with domestic performances. His assistant, Helman Mkhalele, will further bolster this effort, managing key tasks in the upcoming months. Looking ahead, Bafana Bafana will return to action with a home game against Lesotho in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying on March 17 at a South African venue to be decided.