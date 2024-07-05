Jali, Mendieta and Mokotjo find new homes

CAPE Town City has continued to make the loudest noise in the transfer market after announcing Kamohelo Mokotjo as their ninth signing ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. The Cityzens have added the ex-Bafana Bafana midfielder to their roster on top of what has been a collection of some of the most experienced talents in the country.

The 33-year-old Mokotjo joins City as a free agent after leaving Sekhukhune at the end of the season, having turned out 50 times for Babina Noko in one and a half seasons. Head coach Eric Tinkler has overseen the signings of Angolan midfielder Carlinhos; Haashim Domingo from Raja Casablanca, Morocco; Kayden Francis from Chippa United; Fortune Makaringe from Orlando Pirates; Namibian international Prince Tjiueza; goalkeeper Elson Sithole from Magesi FC; defender Sibusiso Ziba from JDR Stars; and youngster Lefa Aphane from Tzaneen United. However, on Mokotjo, he has roped in one of the finest South African players of this generation after his spells in the Netherlands with Feyenoord, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente, England with Brentford and Major League Soccer in the United States with FC Cincinnati.

On the other side of the Cape, Chippa United are set to have made a significant move themselves by grabbing another former Bafana man in midfielder Andile Jali, according to FARpost. The Chilli Boys recently made headlines by releasing 16 players, a list that included numerous senior players and now appear to be looking to replace them with the signing of 34-year-old Jali. The veteran midfielder, nicknamed “Gattuso”, has been without a club since departing Moroka Swallows in January due to financial difficulties.

According to the publication, he is said to be among three new signings with the Pretoria Callies duo of Xolani Sithole (winger) and defender Samkelo Jali also currently with the team for pre-season. From one former Mamelodi Sundowns man to another as Argentine midfielder Junior Mendieta sealed his move from the Brazilians to Greek side Volos FC on Thursday. The 31-year-old departed the club after spending one season, following his R10 million move from Stellenbosch in July 2023.