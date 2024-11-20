KZN clubs struggle as dark spell casts doubt over season

Smiso Msomi The 2024/25 PSL campaign has revealed an early season narrative fraught with disappointment for the KwaZulu-Natal clubs, as an air of uncertainty continues to obscure their ambitions.

While the season is still in its infancy, with seven games already played, the standings tell a troubling story. None of the KZN-based clubs find themselves within the top eight, a striking reminder of the province's historical football prowess. Long known as a nurturing ground for exciting talent, KZN's hopes this season have been dampened further by the absence of representation in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout. This absence from those tournaments signals a stark decline in performance that fans and experts alike will scrutinise closely.

Putting in the work 🏋🏾#sthendeway #10betgoldenarrows #greenandgold pic.twitter.com/Wcbee97D4Q — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) November 19, 2024 Before the season, optimism filled the air, as clubs like AmaZulu and Richards Bay garnered attention with promising sponsorship deals. For instance, the introduction of Natal Rich Boys’ R100 million investment was touted as a game-changer and turning point in their fortunes. However, the initial optimism seems to have faded as results on the pitch have failed to match expectations.

Further exacerbating the situation, at least two coaches have already been shown the door, highlighting the palpable pressure facing KZN clubs. AmaZulu made the decisive move to dismiss coach Pablo Franco Martin amidst uninspiring performances, while Brandon Truter's tenure at Richards Bay has come to an abrupt halt, reportedly leaving him at home and considering his next steps. Usuthu, now with co-coaching duo Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane, currently sit second last on the log, with just one win from the five games they’ve played so far. The Durban-based outfit are often regarded as the best-resourced entity of the four KZN clubs, but their recent performances have pointed to major issues within the club. Vilakazi and Zwane have the difficult task of not only restoring hope but collecting points towards a higher finish than the 12th place of last season. Mabhuti Khenyeza assistant coach of Golden Arrows during DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mpumalanga Stadium on the 08 May 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix In contrast, both Golden Arrows and Royal AM have opted to retain their coaches, Mabhuti Khenyeza and John Maduka, indicating a potential commitment to long-term stability in their frameworks. For 10th-placed Abafana Besthende, it must feel like a déjà vu right now with their recent disappointments coming off an initial positive start.