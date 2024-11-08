Magesi FC punch above their weight, Brandon Truter warns Richards Bay

Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter has tagged newly promoted Magesi FC as the favourites ahead of their clash in the semi-final of the Carling Knockout Cup. The Natal Rich Boyz are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the clash with Dikwena tsa Meetse at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi tomorrow (3pm kick-off).

The winners of this match will face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Marumo Gallants in the final after the latter two teams resolve their joust on Sunday. Richards Bay have made an underwhelming start to the 2024/2025 season, having won just a single league game in seven so far. However, their run in the league cup has been the only bright spark, and they are determined to keep that running against Magesi.

🗞 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝘆...📺🎞📽🎙



📝Head Coach Brandon Truter ,Yanela Mbuthuma,Lindokuhle Zikhali and Thulani Gumede represented the Natal Rich BoyZ at this morning's Carling Knockout media session as we build-up to Saturday's Semi Final match against Magesi FC.#NatalRichBoyZ pic.twitter.com/4IOwVEShN2 — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) November 7, 2024

Being in their third season in the top-flight, having also received a new R100 million sponsor – which they already invested into new players – many may tip the Natal Rich Boyz as the favourites to go one better than their semi-final exit last season. However, Truter has waved away those suggestions, claiming that Magesi’s results against the likes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have made them the team to look out for this weekend. “I think Magesi are favourites, with beating Pirates and with getting a positive result against Chiefs as well,” he said yesterday.

“Clinton (Larsen, Magesi coach) has done an amazing job by promoting them and getting them to sort of punch above their weight.

“But they showed it after the Pirates game that it wasn’t a fluke as well. “They have the results at the moment, and I think that’s makes them favourites for this encounter.” After losing their first two matches of the season, Magesi have not suffered a loss in their last six matches in all competitions, winning and drawing three apiece.

The Limpopo-based outfit are led by one of the most experienced mentors in South Africa football, with Larsen as their head coach. The 53-year-old won this competition under its previous sponsors with the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic. Expecting a tough tactical battle, Truter relished the opportunity to duel with one of his role models.

“Clinton was always one I looked up to as a coach coming into the system. He also represents KZN as a local coach, so he will want to come here and pull one over us as well,” he said.