Nonkululeko Mlaba and Hamish Lovemore shine at the KZN Sport Awards

Durban — The glitz and glamour of the KwaZulu-Natal Sport Awards lit up the evening as young sports icons Nonkululeko Mlaba and Hamish Lovemore emerged as the stand-out winners, clinching the coveted titles of sportswoman and sportsman of the year respectively. At just 24 years old, Mlaba continues to blaze a trail in the world of women’s cricket. A left-spin bowler originally from Ntuzuma, she has not only captured attention with her impressive skills but also with her engaging personality on and off the field.

Mlaba has added yet another accolade to her growing collection, receiving the KZN Sportswoman of the Year award for the second consecutive year. This achievement comes with an added bonus – a brand new car – further underlining her stellar status in the sporting community. Nonkululeko Mlaba. | Supplied For the third year in a row, she has been recognised at these awards, having previously garnered the MEC Black Blazer accolade for her significant contributions to cricket in the province.

Mlaba’s performance during the recent T20 World Cup was pivotal, with a total of 12 wickets helping to propel the Proteas women’s team into the final of the prestigious tournament. Her dynamic presence on the pitch has been a source of inspiration for young cricketers across the nation. On the other end of the scale, Lovemore’s triumph as the KZN sportsman of the year marks a significant milestone in his canoeing career. His dedication to the sport has not only garnered individual accolades but has also served to elevate the profile of canoeing in South Africa. The 25 year old marathon specialist finished 1st in the Canoe Sprint Men's K1 1 000m Final B and bowed out of the Olympic Games as the 9th-best in the world.

Born in uMdloti, North of Durban Lovemore, alongside his partner in crime Andy Birkett, reached the semifinals of the K2 canoe event in Paris and Lovemore won the B Final in the first Olympics since 2016. Hamish Lovemore. | Supplied Para-Tennis Star Sthabile Mnyandu also beat off strong competition from Eben Etzebeth (rugby), Nkosingiphile Sibisi (boxing), Janet Mbhele (athletics) and Keshav Maharaj (cricket) to walk away the Sport Personality of the Year. List of all winners: