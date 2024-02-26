Ramovic feels Rockets not getting plaudits they deserve

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has called for his team to be handed the credit they deserve following an excellent set of results recently. The Rockets began their 2024 Nedbank Cup journey in impressive style as they dispatched Golden Arrows in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

TS Galaxy players celebrate after scoring against Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup. | BackpagePix Ramovic’s men have now collected five wins in a row (three of them against Arrows) in all competitions, a streak that began before the January Africa Cup of Nations break. This recent run of results and performances has also seen the Mpumalanga-based outfit make their way into the top 10 in the DStv Premiership while booking a place in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. The outspoken Serbian mentor has dominated the headlines in the past week with his ongoing feud with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. However, speaking to the media after his side’s win over Abafana Besthende in Hammarsdale, Ramovic turned the attention to his players instead. He suggested that despite their consistency recently, they are being ignored by pundits and the media, which he believed was unfair.

John Mwengani of Golden Arrows tackles Kamogelo Sebelebele of TS Galaxy at King Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale. | BackpagePix “I think that (it’s about) my players, it’s not about me,” Ramovic said. “I don’t want any credit, I don’t want anything. I am the smallest part in this one. “I have to give a lot of credit to my staff, to the whole club and team but the players are the guys that do the job. I believe … they don’t get the credit that they deserve.”

Ramovic bickered with former Orlando Pirates player Phumudzo Manenzhe regarding his thoughts on Galaxy, and took another shot during the post-match interview on SuperSport. “I’m pretty sure that if any other team would win five games in a row, it would be big headlines and big things,” he said. “I don’t know why they (the experts) don’t want to talk about my players.” Galaxy handed KwaZulu-Natal clubs their first bit of disappointment in the competition by eliminating Arrows. AmaZulu claimed the next available spot in the last 16 on behalf of the province as they dispatched neighbours Royal AM in a tightly contested match in uMlazi.