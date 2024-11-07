Record-breaking Orlando Pirates aim to keep on winning, says proud Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is basking in the glory of a remarkable start to the season, having led the team to unprecedented heights, including a record-breaking run. The Buccaneers made it seven victories in as many matches by edging Richards Bay 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, a first in the club’s history, and extended their lead on top of the Premiership standings to six points.

The Sea Robbers are closely tracked by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who were set to play their game in hand against Polokwane City last night. This early success marks a significant milestone for Riveiro, who took the reins at the iconic Soweto giants just over two years ago.

💯 Not Out: JR’s Century of Games with Orlando Pirates



💻Full Details 👉🏾https://t.co/hBfdWa7Waq



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/LBj8fNIiuJ — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) November 6, 2024 The Spanish-born mentor opened up to the media after an historic night in Orlando, where Evidence Makgopa grabbed the winning goal in the 26th minute, and expressed his pride in his team being able to achieve a record that had eluded many great Pirates teams.

“The seven games, that’s probably even more important than the 100 games, in my opinion. It’s the fact that the boys managed to break one record tells quite a lot about how difficult is to win consistently,” Riveiro continued.

“To win one game after the other, until getting seven and now it’s in our hands to to keep winning, not because we want to establish a new record or more difficult one, but is in our hands to continue winning, and that’s the aim. “And not really thinking for me (about) the records... It’s just a sign of how difficult it is, something that you achieve when it’s the first time that somebody did it. “So, I’m happy for the boys, happy for the club in general. And like I said, to the next one.”

Riveiro also marked a century of games for Pirates, one that contains 62 wins, 17 draws and 21 defeats, collecting five trophies in the process.

The Buccaneers will enjoy a few weeks off now, and will be back in action on November 26 in the CAF Champions League against CR Belouizdad in Algeria. “We started a new project here two years and four months ago, with a three-year contract. So, every time you start a project, you want to finish the project – not obviously counting how many games you’re going to be on charge,” the Spanish mentor said. “But you come with the intention and with the illusion to do your best.

“It is a privilege for me. It’s an honour to get this opportunity, to be in this position where I am right now, to represent a club like Orlando Pirates in a position of a head coach. FT☠️ || @orlandopirates 1 v 0 @RichardsBayFC_



🎙️ @ThabisoJames_34

🏆 #BetwayPrem

🗓️ 05 November 2024

🏟️ Orlando Stadium



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/xGFpWbaKID

— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) November 6, 2024 “I’m a very fortunate person to have that honour one more time, and then the number of games, it’s related with our performance – with the fact that we have an excellent team this season, one season ago, two seasons ago, we manage always to compete properly. “So, like you said, I think it is good today.