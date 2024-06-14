Richards Bay, AmaZulu bolster squads for next season

The 16 DStv Premiership sides have already begun putting their transfer plans into action as they look to refurbish their squads for the 2024/2025 season. Even though the current season is not yet wrapped up, with the promotion-relegation play-offs still in action, clubs are already signing preferred candidates to bolster their teams.

Surprisingly, Richards Bay are one of the early movers in the market, despite their involvement in the play-offs. The Natal Rich Boyz benefited from post-season tournaments in the past, and this year was no different as they scouted two players from the recently concluded Khabba Cup. The club have acquired left back Sibani Mtungwa (21) and central defender Fezile Gcaba (25) from ABC Motsepe side Mkhumbane Classic FC, and the duo will wait to see whether they’ll ply their trade in the top flight or second tier.

Fellow KZN side AmaZulu have also begun reinforcing their group, acquiring striker Senzo 'Mbhobho' Ndlovu from the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League side Sinenkani FC.

The 28-year-old forward scored 23 times in 13 appearances for his club, before impressing at the Khabba Cup in Durban, where he was scouted by Usuthu technical director Pedro Dias.

While Kaizer Chiefs are quiet as they look to appoint a new coach, their Soweto counterparts Orlando Pirates have already begun what is said to be a massive revamp of Jose Riveiro's squad. The departure of Riveiro's assistant Sergio Almenara has triggered numerous exits for the Buccaneers, with six players shown the door. The Sea Robbers confirmed that Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabang Monare and Kermit Erasmus will be leaving when their contracts end on June 30.

This announcement follows the earlier departures of Cameroonian striker Souaibou Marou and midfielder Fortune Makaringe, who is said to be on the verge of signing for Cape Town City. The ‘Cityzens’ have not rested on their laurels during the off-season, as they also announced major departures from their ranks. City revealed the exits of attackers Thabiso Kutumela and Joe Paciencia, midfielders Relebogile Mokhuoane and Khanya Leshabela, as well as 31-year-old goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle.

The most surprising of the lot was that of Leshabela. The former Leicester City midfielder returned to South Africa with huge expectations. However, the Soshanguve-born player seemed to struggle to adapt to his home country, managing just nine appearances across all competitions. The transfer speculation around various clubs in the league is expected to heighten in the coming weeks, with major announcements expected at clubs like Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.