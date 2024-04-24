Sharks’ midfield worries are over

The Stoop has been Esterhuizen’s home ground since he left the Sharks for Quins in 2020. It has taken the Sharks four years to adequately replace the powerful playmaker with none other than the man himself. Harlequins’ Andre Esterhuizen will join the Sharks next season, strengthening their midfield stocks. | BackpagePix Little else has gained much traction in the No 12 jersey, with a like-for-like player in Rohan Janse van Rensburg coming and going, and coach Plumtree will be delighted to have Esterhuizen back because he provides serious go-forward with his powerful surges over the gain line.

Esterhuizen’s homecoming will be all the sweeter for him if the Sharks first beat Clermont next Saturday and then go on to win the final, thus earning them a place in next season’s Champions Cup. The 30-year-old’s return is a big part of the plan to make the Sharks a force in world rugby and it will also significantly enhance the midfield depth in Durban. This area has been a concern for the Sharks over the past few years, especially when Lukhanyo Am has been out for long periods with injury or away on national duty. But an area of weakness is growing into a position of strength because the Sharks have produced a beauty from within their own structures in 21-year-old Ethan Hooker.

Another youngster bubbling under and deserving of decent game time in the coming Currie Cup is Murray Koster, who was at centre in Sean Everitt’s all-conquering Under-19 team of 2018. But it is Hooker who has stormed into the senior team and made a big name for himself almost overnight. Lukhanyo Am of the Sharks will play an important role in the Springboks over the coming four years. | BackpagePix The product of Westville Boys’ High produced a player-of-the- match performance at inside centre in his side’s 22-12 win over Ulster in Durban a month ago. That win began a run of four matches unbeaten before a B-side lost to Glasgow last week. Hooker played off the bench in that game because Plumtree wanted to give a run to the player he rates highly, Francois Venter, but we are likely to see Hooker back at 12 for Friday’s game against the Scarlets in Wales.

Plumtree, though, has revealed that Hooker could have a future at outside centre as back-up and then successor to Am. “We’ve got Andre coming back and Lukhanyo is playing well. We have Ethan coming through and don’t keep Francois out of the discussion – he is a good player and an excellent leader,” said Plumtree. “What we will soon have in the midfield is at least four world-class players, and that is what you want over such a long season. You need quality depth because you can’t play players into the ground, and there are national call-ups, too.”

Francois Venter is highly rated by Sharks coach John Plumtree. | BackpagePix Am and possibly Esterhuizen will be part of the Springboks for periods and that is why the coach wants to look at Hooker at 13. “We have been really impressed with what he (Hooker) has been doing,” said Plumtree. “We are excited about him. “He is a lovely boy and it sort of feels like he has arrived on this stage. I am looking to see if he can cover No 13 as well in case we have issues with Lukhanyo so he will start getting game time in the position.”