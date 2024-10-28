Stellies’ Barker refuses to make excuses

Smiso Msomi Stellenbosch FC's head coach, Steve Barker, has emerged from their recent clash with Richards Bay declaring an unwavering resolve, despite the team's inability to strengthen their title aspirations in a frustrating goalless draw.

Their match against the Natal Rich Boyz on Saturday was a stark reminder that while ambition and talent linger, points cannot be taken for granted — especially when looking to narrow the distance to league leaders Orlando Pirates. Following the match, the Western Cape side found themselves in fourth place on the table, trailing seven points behind the Buccaneers and four behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

The early stages of the domestic league have historically proven to be critical, often determining final standings come the end of the season. Despite an overall record of two wins, two draws, and a solitary loss this season, the performance against Richards Bay left much to be desired. Barker, however, dismissed suggestions that the team's recent grueling schedule or travelling hardships were to blame for their subdued performance.

“If we want to be a team that’s competing on all fronts and on all levels then it’s these types of periods that we have to be able to handle,” he stated, emphasising the need for mental resilience. Stellenbosch head coach Steven Barker. | BackpagePix The coach noted that his side's recent itinerary had seen them play five consecutive matches away from the comfort of their home ground. “We are learning; it’s obviously a learning curve for us regarding the amount of matches and the travelling that we’ve done,” Barker continued. “But I think you just have to get on with things, you’re a professional.

“Playing every three days happens all around the world and not just in South Africa. We need to be a lot more mentally tough and see it out because the entire season will be filled with these types of weeks.” Next on the agenda for Stellies are back-to-back clashes against Dan Malesela’s Marumo Gallants. First up, Stellies will welcome Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to the Athlone Stadium in a Betway Premiership encounter on Thursday. Then, three days later, the two teams will duel again at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein in the quarter-final of the Carling Knockout Cup, a trophy Stellies are looking to defend. Barker stressed the importance of not only having home ground advantage but also the ability to separate the two matches as individual fixtures. He felt that although they are the defending champions of the cup, collecting three points was also just as important.