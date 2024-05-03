Tour of West Indies could open doors domestic cricket stars

OBAKENG MELETSE KEY members of the South African cricket World Cup squad continue to struggle for game time at the Indian Premier League (IPL), and with the conclusion of the CSA T20 Challenge, the writing might just not be on the wall yet with a few places up for grabs heading into the World Cup.

Proteas coach Rob Walter named a 15-player squad with two travelling reserves to represent South Africa in the West Indies and USA in the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June. The IPL is in the middle of its season and Walter has had to settle for locally-based players when selecting his provisional squad to tour the West Indies in preparation for the global event. The tour will offer exposure to players who are making the step up to international cricket, but it might also be an opportunity to cement a starting berth ahead of the first match against Sri Lanka. Walter believes that even with a lack of game time, everyone will be ready when the tournament gets underway. “In an ideal world, you’d like to come together for a period of time before the campaign, but sometimes that’s not possible. But for me what’s important is that the players are playing wherever that might be, the West Indies series initially would have been set aside in preparation for the World Cup.” he said.

“It does give us an opportunity to give players that are not part of the IPL some competitive cricket, and get them playing. We’ve been able to bring extra players to broaden our net, and there are also benefits to that, but I trust the guys that are doing their work.” India will probably be the best prepared side at the tournament due to the IPL, but for the Proteas it becomes unfortunate that due to restrictions, a player such as Marco Jansen has only played one match in the tournament. Opener Quinton de Kock has not been in the best of form and missed out on a match against Mumbai Indians due to a niggle. With Jansen being the only genuine all-rounder in the side, his lack of game time could bring Lions captain Bjorn Fortuin into the picture with his abilities with the bat.