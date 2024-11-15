TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi aims to inject fresh ideas into PSL executive committee

Newly elected member of the Premier Soccer League executive committee, Tim Sukazi, believes fresh blood will have an innovative influence on the football governing body moving forward. The National Soccer League (NSL) on Wednesday hosted a successful Quadrennial General Meeting (QGM) at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, with the biggest names in domestic football in attendance.

Irvin Khoza was elected for another four-year term as chairman after running unopposed, while changes were made in the PSL executive committee. Cape Town City’s John Comitis, Stellenbosch’s Rob Benadie and Black Leopards’ David Thidiela did not return to their posts, and were replaced by TS Galaxy’s Sukazi, Sifiso ‘Jomo’ Biyela of Richards Bay and Polokwane City’s Johnny Mogaladi. The trio will join the likes of Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United) and Rejoice Simelani (Mamelodi Sundowns), who all retained their positions on the exco.

Speaking after the meeting, TS Galaxy boss Sukazi welcomed the younger alterations made, with a vision for the next four-year term. “Like the chair has already stated, by the nature of things and through the process of governance, roles in the league are not necessarily hereditary. So, a person will be given this task through a democratic process, as it has happened today (Wednesday),” Sukazi said. “What we know is that the membership has spoken and had the opportunity to prescribe on these issues. They have done it now, and they will do it again in the next four years.

“It is fulfilling when we see younger members elected to the exco of the league, and the only hope we have is they will come with fresher ideas – and I am not an exception to that. TS Galaxy FC Family and all South African football lovers let’s congratulate our Chairman @SukaziTim for his election as a member of the @BetwayPrem Executive Committee during the PSL Quadrennial AGM held in Sandton yesterday. We wish him all the best as he assumes yet another… pic.twitter.com/uR5wYNGzz2

— TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) November 14, 2024 “Mine is to enhance the amount of good work that has already been done for many years by my predecessors and those who remain on the executive committee. “It will be irresponsible for one to declare they are ready to take over from where the chair is.”

Sukazi – who will turn 52 in December and has not bitten his tongue on various issues within the league since taking over at The Rockets – has embraced the accountability laid upon him and other leaders of clubs, and promised nothing short of excellence. “For one to be elected in the most democratic manner as it went by today is a humbling experience,” he said “You realise the amount of trust the membership has bestowed on me and the entire executive of the league. Mine is to come in and serve.