Wydad Casablanca defends Mokwena after racism-fuelled brawl

Smiso Msomi In a stark display of solidarity, Moroccan football club Wydad Casablanca has rallied behind their head coach, Rhulani Mokwena, after he alleged that he was subjected to a racially charged insult in the wake of a contentious match against Ittihad Tanger.

The 38-year-old South African, who previously served at Mamelodi Sundowns, was embroiled in a heated confrontation after their 2-2 draw in the Botola Pro League this past Saturday. Mokwena claims that an official from the opposing team hurled racial slurs at him, using derogatory terms that ignited an explosive reaction from the Wydad camp. Chaos after the end of the game when Rulani Mokwena — was 𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐲 𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐮![CDATA[]]>𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐝 by a member on the technical team of IR Tanger. 🥹#DimaWydad#AfricanFootball #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/LraZd4SUJS

— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) November 9, 2024 Following the match, an incident erupted on the pitch requiring extensive security measures as officials from both teams clashed in a scuffle, with Mokwena caught in the midst, attempting to defuse the situation. In a powerful statement, Wydad Casablanca condemned the behaviour directed at their coach, defending Mokwena’s dignity and insisting on accountability. “Wydad Athletic Club strongly condemns the unfortunate events that followed the final whistle of the match between our team and Ittihad Tanger Club,” the statement declared.

“Our coach was subjected to unacceptable racist behaviour by a member of the Ittihad Tanger Club staff, who was not part of the staff present on the pitch but entered the pitch after the match had ended.” The club further denounced Ittihad Tanger’s attempts to redirect public attention away from the racial abuse incident, labelling such efforts an evasion of responsibility. In a strong message underscoring their commitment to sporting ethics, Wydad expressed that this behaviour undermines the core values of fair play.

𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐮![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐢: 𝐈 𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐩![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐭 𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐯![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐲![CDATA[]]>𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐲; 𝐈 𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐮![CDATA[]]>𝐠 𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐯![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐲![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐞



🤝We fight & shake hands, it’s football

🗣️ Becomes a problem with disrespect

✊🏽 I RESPECT everybody

🫂 I give hugs to people on the street

🛡️My staff defended me, proud 🥹 #Rhulani #Wydad ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/fY2bifCUNW — Karabo Selebalo Phasha (@TheeSportsGuy01) November 10, 2024 This troubling incident has raised concerns in light of Morocco's upcoming role as host for significant football events, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 and the women’s Africa Cup of Nations, both of which are pivotal moments for the nation’s footballing reputation.