Durban – Strong gusts of wind which reached up to 37 knots (68km/h) on Saturday morning has delayed the ANC manifesto launch by two hours. The event which was meant to start at 9 am will now start at 11 am. According to ANC officials, the decision to delay the event was taken for the safety reasons - as the winds could be dangerous to the ANC leaders who were meant to take to the giant stage inside Moses Mabhida stadium.

Meanwhile, thousands of people began filling up the Moses Mabhida stadium in anticipation of the ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacking the party's election manifesto.

Large sections of the 56 000 seater stadium were full with people clad in yellow ANC T-shirts bearing Ramaphosa's face.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman, Sihle Zikalala predicted that so many people are expected to arrive at the stadium that the president would have to address the overflowing crowds outside the venue.

At an ANC fundraising dinner on Friday night, Ramaphosa told guests that the 10,000-word manifesto built on the work done over the last 25 years and “sustained the momentum” of 2018.

Ramaphosa was elected ANC president in December 2017 and sworn in as president in February 2018 when Jacob Zuma resigned.

“Our manifesto is a coherent and bold plan for a better life for all, addressing the persistent realities of unemployment, poverty, and inequality. It is informed by the National Development Plan and by the lived experience of our people,” Ramaphosa said.

Just arrived at the #MosesMabhida Stadium for the #ANC107 Anniversary celebrations & the official launch of the #PeoplesManifesto pic.twitter.com/FISozwlJS9 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) January 12, 2019

The manifesto was about transforming the economy into one that would serve all people and would build on the nation’s stimulus and recovery plan, he said.

Former president Zuma remains immensely popular in KwaZulu-Natal, where he lives, and some pundits have expressed fears that his supporters may try to disrupt the event. However, Ramaphosa has thus far been warmly received during his visits throughout the week.

- Additional reporting ANA

Daily News