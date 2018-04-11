Durban- A university student has been admitted to hospital after an explosion propelled him into the air when a fire broke out at a hotel in Dr Pixley KaSeme Street on Wednesday.

A fire had broken out inside shops below the Lonsdale Hotel near the Durban beachfront. The hotel accommodates students from the universities in Durban.

Thembu Dumizan, a student living in the block of flats, was standing on the pavement near the salon waiting for a bus to take him to Mangosuthu University. He had also been standing infront of a huge, green in colour, steel double door. Behind this was a plumbing duct situated between the salon and clothing shop.

"There was a loud bang. An explosion. The doors open and I think it struck me. I can remember flying in the air and landing on the road. My knees and back hurt, " said Dumizan a mechanical engineering student. He had bandages on both his knees.

Ntuthuko Mathe, Durban Fire Department Divisional Commander, said when they had arrived the fire was intense inside the salon.

"Smoke was billowing out and upward into the flats above causing panic for the tenants. The caretaker of the building assisted us by removing the padlock so that we could get access to the building. The salon was destroyed by the fire," he said.

"We sent in two teams with breathing apparatus to contain and extinguish the fire. A bar next door and a camera or storage room above both the salon and bar was damaged by smoke. An investigation will be conducted by the fire department into the cause of the fire,"Mathe said.

Gracien Munguakonkwa, manager of Benjis Salon said he was still in shock at losing his business and equipment. He also has an internet cafe and cellphone shop inside the salon.

"This is my only source of income. My staff will also be affected. I have a child, the employees have about seven children between them," he said.





The building next to the salon is ten floors while the flats above the salon had six floors. Both accommodate students.

Mike Bloxham, a resident, commended the fire department for a quick response and averting a catastrophe.





The manager of the bar who did not want to be named said her storeroom was badly damaged by smoke and the heat from the fire.

Daily News



