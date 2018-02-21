Durban - With only 18% of his heart functioning, time was running out for Durban North man Michael Nairn.

“Doctors discovered this when they opened him up and we were told he was only a couple of days away from a massive heart attack,” said his partner, Faye Scheepers, recently.

Two months earlier, Nairn featured on a page one story in the Daily News, when he said he had been sent home to die by doctors at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

Although he had been considered a priority case in need of a life-saving triple bypass operation, doctors had discharged Nairn, 49, telling him to return in three months’ time.

“I went from being a priority patient, to being discharged and sent home to die,” he recalled, adding that the hospital had written on his document that he was being discharged because he had continued to smoke.

While the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department was unable to discuss confidential patient information, spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said that observation of critical risks, including the lifestyle, “of a particular patient”, led doctors to make an informed decision not to operate because it would have endangered his life.

But after being discharged in December, Nairn had three angina attacks, which his partner explained were chest pains and warnings of possible heart attacks.

After spending two weeks in Wentworth Hospital, Nairn began to feel much better, she said.

And although he had been down to four cigarettes a day, he decided to quit altogether.

Still unable to breathe well, he was unable to sleep lying down and could only rest his eyes while sitting in a chair.

Then at the beginning of last week, he blacked out in the shower and gashed his head.

But he kept his appointment at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

His heart was functioning at 32% at the time. Doctors performed a marathon 12-hour bypass and “Michael effectively got a new heart on Valentine’s Day”, his girlfriend beamed.

Now Nairn is in a general ward and is hoping to be discharged soon.

And this time around, the couple are full of praise for the treatment received.

“It is chalk and cheese from the last time Michael was in the hospital. You can’t believe it is the same place,” Scheepers said.

Daily News