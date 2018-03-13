Durban - The investigating officer in the retrial of murder accused, Rajiv Sewnarain, should have told Sewnarain that he was a suspect the moment there was a witness who contradicted the defendant’s statement.

This was the argument that was made by Advocate Shane Matthews during his cross examination of the IO, Viresh Panday, at the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

During proceedings, Panday said during his investigations he had gone on the route that was allegedly taken by Sewnarain on the day of his wife’s murder in 2010.

He said on the route they went to the spot where Sewnarain said he was kicked out of the vehicle. Matthews said they looked for people who might have witnessed Sewnarain being pushed out of the vehicle. He said they found a witness named “Shozi” who said that Sewnarain was in fact dropped in a dark grey or black VW Golf instead of the hired Hyundai Getz that he and his wife Shanaaz were allegedly hijacked in.

Matthews argued that at this point in time where the witness Shozi gave contradictory evidence to that given by Sewnarain, Panday should have told the accused that he had become a suspect.

This is the latest development in the Sewnarain trial. In 2010 he was arrested for the murder of his wife in what was believed to be a botched hijacking. The businessman made a guilty plea and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He however made a review application at the Pietermaritzburg High Court which was granted.

The matter continues in court.



