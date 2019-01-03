File picture: Pixabay

Durban - A minibus taxi owner was shot dead in the Durban city centre on Wednesday. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the incident occurred at the intersection of Joseph Nduli (Russel) Street and Monty Naicker (Pine) Street at 16:45.

"A 45-year-old taxi owner was fatally shot by two unidentified men. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. The motive is unknown at this stage. We appealing for witnesses to come forward," Mbele said.

A case of murder is being investigated by Durban Central SAPS.

It is unclear if it was a minibus taxi-related incident.

A source said the incident happened at the Hammarsdale minibus taxi rank in Durban. The taxi owner according to a source has 20 minibus taxis, a security company and gun shop.

In January, Mxolisi Kaunda, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, said Hammarsdale had in the past experienced serious tensions related to public transport operations. The department, said Kaunda, through its interventions, and working with the taxi industry, had managed to bring stability in the area.

Daily News



