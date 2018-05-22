Durban - No arrests had been made two weeks after the deputy president of the National Teachers’ Union (Natu) was shot, the union said.

It has appointed a private investigator to probe the incident.

Allen Thompson survived a shooting in his vehicle near uMhlanga on May 11.

He was travelling from his offices in Empangeni to Durban.

He had stopped at the intersection of the N2 freeway and the M41 when he was attacked.

Thompson was injured in the shoulder.

Siphosethu Ngcobo, Natu president, said while they understood the sensitivity of the case and wanted to give the police time to properly investigate, they also believed that a private investigation would assist the police.

“We have taken the best private investigators this country has to offer,” said Ngcobo.

He believed that police should be given the time they needed to investigate.

“We do not want to rush the police. They need to build a watertight case that will win in court,” said Ngcobo.

Thompson is recovering at an undisclosed facility.

He is expected to speak for the first time since the shooting, at the union’s prayer day tomorrow.

There would be a high security presence at the Empangeni venue, said Ngcobo.

The recent attempt on Thompson’s life would be among the issues the teachers would pray for.

Natu has alleged that the shooting was an attempt to silence Thompson after the union raised allegations that the Department of Education misappropriated funds.

The allegations led to an investigation by a national task team appointed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

According to police, the gunmen, who followed Thompson as he drove himself to hospital, took his documents, a bag with an undisclosed amount of money, two laptops and bags that contained information for the investigation into the department.

Daily News