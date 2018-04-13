Baby X’s grandmother died in prison this week while awaiting judgment on charges of torturing her 3-year-old granddaughter to death. File picture

Durban - It has been quiet at the Chatsworth home of Baby X’s grandmother, who died in prison this week while awaiting judgment on charges of torturing her 3-year-old granddaughter to death.

As news spread in the community of the death of the 55-year-old woman in Westville Prison, the situation was tense as some people were not happy with her being buried in the area.

The grandmother was on trial with her 32-year-old daughter, Baby X’s mother, for their role in the abuse and murder of the child in 2015.

The women cannot be named to protect the identity of Baby X’s two surviving siblings, also allegedly abused by them.

The pair allegedly tortured the little girl, tied her to a bed, beat and starved her in the days leading to her death.

The irate community, who called for justice after the pair’s arrest by protesting, expressed anger that the grandmother would not face judgment in court.

Community leader Brandon Pillay said they were not aware of where and when she would be buried. He said the community was still angry and would probably not want anything to do with her funeral.

“It has come to my attention that some people in the community were not happy at the idea of the woman returning home for the burial,” he said.

Pillay said the woman’s son had died last year and he was not aware of the whereabouts of other relatives.

It was unclear if Baby X’s mother would apply for compassionate leave from Westville Prison to attend the funeral.

A neighbour said it had been quiet at the home since the women’s arrest.

The neighbour said the woman’s eldest daughter and a police vehicle were briefly seen there on Thursday.

