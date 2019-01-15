Durban - Three men who allegedly picked up a hitchhiker and thereafter allegedly raped her appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday. The three men aged between 34 and 40 face charges of rape.

They cannot be named until they plead as the matter is of a sexual nature.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele is it alleged that on January 9 the 25-year-old female was hitchhiking on the freeway when a bakkie stopped next to her and offered her a lift.

"The driver allegedly promised to take her to her destination. Instead he drove to his place of residence in Malvern. He then phoned his two friends and they arrived. They allegedly raped the victim repeatedly and she was later dropped off at a service station in Chatsworth."

Mbele said the woman thereafter went to the police station where she reported the rape.

Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects and they were taken into custody and charged with rape.

Daily News