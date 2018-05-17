Durban - Three KwaZulu-Natal schoolboys were killed when a river they were crossing during a heavy downpour on Wednesday swept them away.

Nontethelelo Mcanyana, 18, Sinikiwe Mpanza, 17, and Zenande Gumede, 14, drowned while trying to cross the Matimofu River from Ndlongoleane School in uMlalazi.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), said the department extended its heartfelt condolences to the families and communities of the three children. The families are also receiving support.

