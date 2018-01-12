Durban - Three men were arrested after a shootout with police in Bellair, south west of Durban on Thursday afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, police spokesperson said Chatsworth police and the K9 Unit were conducting an operation when they saw a VW Golf with five men inside at the corner of Mowat and Umhlatuzana roads.

“The occupants sped off after seeing the police vehicle and police gave chase. They allegedly fired shots at the police and police returned fire, wounding two occupants. The men abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police arrested two suspects with gunshot wounds and the third suspect was arrested with the assistance of the canine. The other two suspects managed to evade the arrest,” explained Zwane.

He said the injured men were arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard.

He also said police recovered an unlicensed firearm and a remote jamming device. The men will be charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. They will appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court as soon as they are released from hospital.

Major General Bheki Langa, KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner applauded the police for the arrest and the recovery of the firearm.

“Suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to other serious and violent crimes in the area,” said Langa.

Daily News