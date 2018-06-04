Durban - It's been more than three months since the disappearance of the body of a 7-month-old baby boy from a government mortuary in Pinetown, and the provincial Health Department is yet to provide answers about the matter.

The department has not given counselling to the family, nor has it explained the disappearance of the body.

Sebode Mosemene’s baby boy, Sikhosana, died on March 26 and was taken to the Pinetown mortuary.

“What’s painful is that my wife is still taking strain and not knowing where the baby’s bones lie is making things worse. The department has shown no decency to show that they care. They only told us that the police are investigating. We are still in the dark and the debt we incurred in preparation for the transportation and burial of the child in Lesotho is still a burden. These people are not telling the truth. I’m thinking of finding a lawyer to handle this for us because we can’t win this on our own,” Mosemene said yesterday.

He said they were yet to hear from the Health Department. His wife had since returned to Lesotho, and was not her “normal self” after the disappearance of the body.

“We don’t know what killed my baby. The Department of Health has not been of any assistance for us to find closure,” he said.

Department spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said the ­police were still investigating and that the investigation was at an advanced stage.

“The investigation is taking place concurrently with the department’s internal investigation. Furthermore, the department is in regular contact with the affected family.”

Mosemene, however, said this was not true.

