Durban- Three men accused of public violence during a soccer match at Moses Mabhida Stadium made their first appearance at the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They were given bail of R1 000 bail each and were told to not attend any sporting events and keep their court appearance.

Khwezilomo Madiba, Siphosenkosi Memela and John Khumalo are charged with public violence, pitch invasion and contravening the Safety at Sports Events Recreation Act.

All three men said they intended to plead guilty.

Memela chose to have his own lawyer. It is alleged that he was the one who damaged a camera that belonged to Supersport.

His face was also distributed on social media after being identified by social media users who combed through footage of the chaos that ensued.

Magistrate Mohamed Mota said the men should consider the damage their actions had on the country and the city.

Mota said all the men, who are parents should have known better.

These are the latest arrests of people who were arrested following the violence that broke out after the Nedbank semi-final match during whoch Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.

The damage to the stadium was an estimated R2.6 million and about 18 people were injured.

In the aftermath of the violence the police who were in charge of security at the venue was blamed by the Premier Soccer League.

Moses Mabhida Stadium manager, Vusi Mazibuko said they were looking at improving security at the venue.

Police initially arrested two people, but one was released due to a lack of direct evidence linking the person.

Phelelani Jojisa,32, was one of the people arrested and was released on bail.

One of the charges he faced is pitch invasion.

Their next court appearance is on the 25th May.

