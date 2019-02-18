Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a Tongaat man was fatally shot while checking his water meter on Friday evening. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the victim, 40, went outside to check his water meter when he was approached by two suspects.

"The suspects fatally shot him before robbing him of his cellphone," said Gwala.

The incident took place at around 10:30pm.

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA when RUSA paramedics arrived on scene they found the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest.

He died on scene.

"According to his family the deceased exited his home to inspect the water meter after the water had stopped at their house," said Balram

Balram said the family claimed that they heard several gunshots and found the victim had been shot.

No arrests had been made by Monday morning.

Daily News