Warrant Officer Rajen Matthews Govender, with Bheki Cele, was commended by the Durban Regional Court for his swift action in arresting the man responsible for threatening to kill the former police commissioner. Picture: Puri Devjee

Durban - Veteran cop Rajan 'RM' Govender of the city’s organised crime unit is heading the murder investigation of Siam Lee. The latest development was revealed as the trial began in the Durban High Court on Monday. Lee's charred remains were found on a farm in New Hanover, in the Midlands in January 2018.

The 20-year-old was a sex worker in Durban North.

The man accused of her murder is 30 years old and is believed to have been a former client of Lee's. He cannot be named because he faces rape charges and is yet to plead.

He is out on R40 000 bail and made his first appearance in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The matter was adjourned to April 11 for a provisional date for pre-trial hearings.

Govender is also investigating the murder case of Miguel Louw, whose decomposed body was found in a shallow grave in Phoenix in September. His alleged killer is out on bail.

Other cases Govender has investigated include:

* Malvern mother Nalin Naidu who was allegedly murdered by her husband in 2014. Her husband Seelan died in prison while awaiting trial in 2016. Six people were convicted for Naidu's death.

* Musgrave retired teacher Shakila Singh who was murdered in her home in February 2016. Two of her killers were given life behind bars. Her domestic worker who was alleged as the mastermind was acquitted of murder and convicted for robbery.

* Govender was instrumental in the arrest of Nigerian John Lotuchi, 27, who sent Minister of Police Bheki Cele death threats in 2014. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to a charge of extortion.

Daily News