Durban - Employees of Intertoll, a company contracted to Sanral to manage four of its toll plazas in the country, protested outside several toll plazas on the N2 and N3 on Monday.

A motorist who went through the Tongaat toll plaza early Monday said that it was safe and open but people were gathered on the side of the road. Other Toll Plaza`s were also affected.

There were reports of a strong police presence at the toll plazas.

Vusi Mona, the spokesperson for the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral), said they were monitoring the situation. Mona was concerned about the disruption to traffic. SANRAL has expressed concern that a labour dispute between one of its contractors and its employees threatened to close to some of its toll plazas.

“We are concerned when there are labour issues that impact negatively on our national road network and toll operations. We can assure the public that processes are in place to contain further issues should the labour dispute continue. We are confident that Intertoll, together with Satawu, which is negotiating on behalf of striking workers, will find an amicable solution very soon so that motorists are not severely affected by any ongoing industrial action," Mona said.

Mona stressed that all labour-related matters are between Intertoll and its employees, and Sanral was in no way involved in the ensuing disputes, or the resolution thereof.



There were unconfirmed reports were that protests broke out at several toll plazas. Near the Mtunzini Toll, Tongaat and Umvoti Toll tyres were reportedly set alight and placed on the road. It is alleged that there were protests at the Marinahill toll plaza.

