Durban - Transnet Durban Port Terminals last week lost a cargo of 22 000 smartphones to criminals.

The Daily News understands that the Samsung phones, valued at about R14 million, were stolen by criminals who used a truck with a cloned trailer registration number to gain access to the dock last week.

The government parastatal will not divulge details on the theft, with its spokesperson, Mabali Mathenjwa, only confirming the theft.

“Transnet Port Terminals confirms the reports of a missing container at Durban Container Terminal. Unfortunately, further details cannot be disclosed as the matter is under investigation,” Mathenjwa said.

Albert Wessels, who is involved in the security industry for shipping, said stakeholders were engaged in a meeting regarding the stolen container on Monday.

“We can’t divulge any details at this stage because we are following leads. As soon as we are ready we will share information with the media. Anything made public now could jeopardise the investigation,” Wessels said.

It is not clear how the culprits obtained knowledge about the existence of the container and what its destination was.

Transnet publicist Jozi Meth said the police were the relevant authority to comment on the theft.

Social media users took to Facebook venting their anger at the theft. They said the phones would be used for criminal activities and that this was an inside job.

Here are some of the posts by users:

Yado Isaacs: “Yoh well planned out they knew what they were doing inside information obviously.”

Theo Watson: “Harbour Security sleeping? What’s with you guys?”

Mandla Rebirth: “How can a container just disappear?”

Daily News