Reaction Unit SA paramedics treat the injured at a scene of a crash in Phoenix on Monday. Picture: Rusa.

Durban - Eleven motorists were admitted at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Phoenix with moderate to serious injuries after their vehicles were hit by a runaway truck on Monday morning.

The accident happened at the corner of Ottawa Road and the Phoenix Highway leaving the southbound lanes closed for about three hours.

Reaction Unit South Africa said the driver escaped from the scene after the accident and attempts to chase or track him down were unsuccessful.

“A truck driver that jumped a red robot and collided into four vehicles fled the scene at the corner of Ottawa Road and Phoenix Highway. RUSA received numerous calls from motorists who witnessed the accident and reported several injuries & entrapments. Emergency Services converged on the scene and closed off the R102 southbound lanes. The jaws of life were used to free the entrapped,” Pram Balram, RUSA spokesperson said.

He said the company helicopter was deployed to search for the truck driver and after a lengthy search over the dense bush and was spotted by the helicopter crew.

“Back up was called to the area, however, the suspect managed to flee into a river and under a bridge. Reaction officers searched the dense bush on foot with negative results,” he said.

The white horse and trailer was northbound on the R102 when it went through a red robot and crashed into a black Opel Corsa bakkie, a white VW Polo, a white Nissan Hardbody and a white Hyundai H100.

“The truck then veered off the road and landed in a vacant property on the opposite lane. The driver then got off the truck and fled into the nearby bush,” Balram said.

The provincial police had not responded to request for comment by the time of publication.

Daily News